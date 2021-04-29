Judge denies motion to dismiss theft case, preliminary hearing scheduled
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a case against a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a non-profit.
Online court records show Shauna Hanson, 51, appeared via Zoom in Eau Claire County Court Thursday morning.
Hanson is charged with theft- false representation after allegedly depositing charity funds into her personal bank account instead of Helping Hands for Our Children, an area non profit she created.
A preliminary hearing for Hanson has been set for May 19.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.