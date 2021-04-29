Advertisement

Judge denies motion to dismiss theft case, preliminary hearing scheduled

Shauna Hanson
Shauna Hanson(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a case against a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a non-profit.

Online court records show Shauna Hanson, 51, appeared via Zoom in Eau Claire County Court Thursday morning.

Hanson is charged with theft- false representation after allegedly depositing charity funds into her personal bank account instead of Helping Hands for Our Children, an area non profit she created.

A preliminary hearing for Hanson has been set for May 19.

