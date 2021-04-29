Advertisement

Judge rules against Wisconsin GOP in redistricting case

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ruled that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of lawsuits over redistricting.

The lawsuit filed by attorney Lester Pines on behalf of four Madison teachers argued that state law does not allow for legislative leaders to hire attorneys outside the state Department of Justice before a lawsuit has been filed.

The Legislature has yet to begin the redistricting process and there are no pending lawsuits.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke ruled Thursday that the contracts entered into by the GOP leaders are void because they were not authorized to hire the law firms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A gavel.
Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of scamming $60k from woman with disability
678 individuals in Chippewa County are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Angela...
Hundreds of recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Co. are missing second dose
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
Investigation underway after 15 cats found shot & killed in rural Dunn Co.
Two people died after a head-on crash near Genoa in Vernon County on Monday morning.
UPDATE: Names of those killed in Vernon County head-on crash released

Latest News

Wisconsin voters who haven’t voted face removal from rolls
President Joe Biden will make his first address to a joint session of Congress.
Wisconsin lawmakers clash on infrastructure ahead of joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment