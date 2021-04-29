Advertisement

La Crosse Distilling Co. raising brain cancer research funds through beer sales

Limited edition StacheStrong beer from the La Crosse Distilling Co.
Limited edition StacheStrong beer from the La Crosse Distilling Co.(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Distilling Co. is joining a nationwide campaign to fund brain cancer research.

The distillery will be joining over 175 craft breweries around the country in the #BrewStacheStrong campaign.

The collaboration is supporting StacheStrong, a nonprofit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research.

A limited-edition beer will be on-sale at La Crosse Distilling Co. beginning May 1, with $1 from every can sold during May being donated to the campaign.

La Crosse Distilling Co. Co-founder Chad Staehly says the campaign provides a great opportunity for the La Crosse community to help out a larger cause.

“To be able to give to a charity like this, it’s nationwide, but to be able to engage our community to help us raise some money for this nationwide cause, cancer affects people on a global level so we’re excited to be able to engage and help out here a little bit,” Staehly said.

The beer will only be offered during the month of May for now, but Staehly says if the response is great enough it will continue to be offered with the proceeds still going to StacheStrong.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
A gavel.
Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of scamming $60k from woman with disability
678 individuals in Chippewa County are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Angela...
Hundreds of recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Co. are missing second dose
Two people died after a head-on crash near Genoa in Vernon County on Monday morning.
UPDATE: Names of those killed in Vernon County head-on crash released

Latest News

Mask Mandate
How Long Will Eau Claire's Mask Mandate Last?
Hiring Shortage
Now Hiring: Hospitality Industry Faces Labor Shortage
As with many industries, businesses in hospitality are facing a labor shortage.
Now hiring: Hospitality industry faces labor shortage
Leinenkugel’s announces Summer Kick Off event
Mayo Clinic Health System now conducting research on COVID-19 variants, urging people to get vaccinated