Leinenkugel’s announces Summer Kick Off event

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Leinenkugel’s will hold a Summer Kick Off, former known as the Family Reunion, on June 19.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-registration tickets will cost $15 and day of will cost $20. An admission ticket will include three pints.

The Leine Lodge grounds will also be filled with five food trucks and live music.

Leinenkugel’s says safety measures will be in place.

For more information, you are asked to call 888-534-6437 during business hours.

