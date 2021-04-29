Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System now conducting research on COVID-19 variants, urging people to get vaccinated

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local health provider talks about its role in the fight against COVID-19.

Thursday, health officials with Mayo Clinic Health System discussed its role during the pandemic.

Since March 2020, Mayo Clinic has been providing COVID-19 tests and now it’s conducting research on the multiple variants emerging throughout the world.

Clinical Microbiology Expert with Mayo Clinic, Dr. Bobbi Pritt says as more variants arise, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.

“A race of sorts to get people vaccinated because the more vaccinated individuals you have, the less virus you have circulating and that’s going to slow down the mutation that would be popping up because there’s just less virus circulating.”

Dr. Pritt also urges people to continue wearing masks and to socially distance to prevent the spread of any more variants

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
A gavel.
Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of scamming $60k from woman with disability
678 individuals in Chippewa County are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Angela...
Hundreds of recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Co. are missing second dose
Two people died after a head-on crash near Genoa in Vernon County on Monday morning.
UPDATE: Names of those killed in Vernon County head-on crash released

Latest News

Mask Mandate
How Long Will Eau Claire's Mask Mandate Last?
Hiring Shortage
Now Hiring: Hospitality Industry Faces Labor Shortage
As with many industries, businesses in hospitality are facing a labor shortage.
Now hiring: Hospitality industry faces labor shortage
Leinenkugel’s announces Summer Kick Off event