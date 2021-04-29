Mayo Clinic Health System now conducting research on COVID-19 variants, urging people to get vaccinated

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local health provider talks about its role in the fight against COVID-19.

Thursday, health officials with Mayo Clinic Health System discussed its role during the pandemic.

Since March 2020, Mayo Clinic has been providing COVID-19 tests and now it’s conducting research on the multiple variants emerging throughout the world.

Clinical Microbiology Expert with Mayo Clinic, Dr. Bobbi Pritt says as more variants arise, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.

“A race of sorts to get people vaccinated because the more vaccinated individuals you have, the less virus you have circulating and that’s going to slow down the mutation that would be popping up because there’s just less virus circulating.”

Dr. Pritt also urges people to continue wearing masks and to socially distance to prevent the spread of any more variants

