Now hiring: Hospitality industry faces labor shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The start of summer and the tourism season is right around the corner. For those in the hospitality industry, they’re afraid they won’t be able to meet demand.

In 2019 tourism was responsible for more than 4,600 jobs in Eau Claire County alone.

During the pandemic, many of those jobs disappeared. Now restaurants and hotels are hiring again, but they’re struggling to find workers.

As the signs of summer start to appear, the hunt for people to work in hospitality is heating up.

While the pandemic forced businesses to scale back, people took jobs outside hospitality.

As they are able to grow again, the available workers aren’t there.

“Now as tourism rebounds and rebounds quicker than I think many expected, it’s very difficult to get experienced workers back quick enough, but also to get any workers to fill the gap,” said Benny Anderson, the executive director of Visit Eau Claire.

Anderson expects teens on summer break may be able to help address the shortage.

Kristine Hillmer with the Wisconsin Restaurant Association isn’t so sure.

“Teenagers are not working like they use to,” Hillmer said. “I know that when I was growing up I had a job starting at 15, and I worked summers, and it was just part of growing up, and there’s a lot of soft skills you learn, but parents these days don’t have all of their teens working.”

A third of Americans get their first job in a restaurant according to the National Restaurant Association.

That means restaurants especially feel the loss of teen workers.

Another problem? Pandemic-related travel restrictions

Hillmer said during the summer, the hospitality industry relies on workers from other countries.

These unmet labor needs could stunt the recovery process.

“Operators are having to make some really hard decisions,” Hillmer said. “As they’re trying to recover, as they’re trying to open their doors fully, and they’re trying to get back to normal, they just aren’t able to because they don’t have the people ready to work.”

That could mean fewer hours of operation, smaller menus or a continued focus on carry out.

Both Anderson and Hillmer are hopeful people will get out and enjoy their favorite restaurants and businesses this summer. They both agree that patience is going to be key as the hospitality industry continues to adapt to challenges.

