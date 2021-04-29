Sounds Like Summer Concert Series, Food Truck Friday returning to Phoenix Park in June

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volume One announced Thursday that the Sounds Like Summer Concerts Series will be returning to Phoenix Park starting on June 17.

This summer marks the 14th season for the Thursday night event series. The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is asking attendees to keep in mind the safety measures with social distancing and masks. Volume One adds that visitors will have the entire park to stretch out with friends and family.

Along with the concerts, Food Truck Friday will also be returning starting June 4 on the south side of Phoenix Park. This event happens on the first Friday of the month and will include roughly 10 food trucks and vendors.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.