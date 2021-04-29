Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM: If you spent the winter months in another state and got vaccinated there, do you need to report it?

Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - QUESTION: If you live in Wisconsin but spent the winter months in another state and got vaccinated in that state, do you need to report your vaccination status once you return to Wisconsin?

ANSWER: Yes, according to Lieske Giese with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

She says when you return to Wisconsin, contact your local health care provider with your vaccine information. That way even if you got vaccinated outside of Wisconsin, you can get added to the Wisconsin Vaccine Registry.

