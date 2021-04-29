VACCINE TEAM: Is it true people who’ve had COVID-19 will have stronger side effects from the COVID vaccine?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - QUESTION: Is it true people who’ve had COVID-19 will have stronger side effects from the COVID vaccine?

ANSWER: According to Lieske Giese with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, side effects vary from person to person.

She says currently there is not clear evidence of a specific connection between having COVID-19 previously and having a heightened response to the vaccine.

However, she says the health department does sometimes hear about it, and you should plan ahead with the expectation of having some side effects. She says those side effects mean you’re getting an immune response, which is a good thing.

Giese says having COVID previously should not be a reason to delay getting vaccinated.

