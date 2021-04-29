Advertisement

Vice President Harris plans trip to Milwaukee on Tuesday

It will be Harris’ first trip to Wisconsin as vice president.
It will be Harris’ first trip to Wisconsin as vice president.(via CBS Newspath)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday to tout President Joe Biden’s economic development agenda.

The White House announced the visit just before Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night detailing his “Build Back Better” economic agenda.

No details about the trip were immediately announced.

It will be Harris’ first trip to Wisconsin as vice president. Biden, who narrowly won the state in November, was in Milwaukee in February to tape a CNN town hall.

Harris has been traveling across the country in recent weeks, including stops in Baltimore, Chicago and Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A gavel.
Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of scamming $60k from woman with disability
678 individuals in Chippewa County are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Angela...
Hundreds of recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Co. are missing second dose
Two people died after a head-on crash near Genoa in Vernon County on Monday morning.
UPDATE: Names of those killed in Vernon County head-on crash released
Leonard Peil
Bloomer man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

Latest News

FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco...
US vows again to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes, cigars
President Joe Biden announced another diverse group of candidates for his second round of...
Biden announces 2nd round of diverse federal judiciary picks
People wait in line, resumes in hand, while waiting to apply for jobs during an outdoor hiring...
US recovery from pandemic recession is showing momentum
Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals