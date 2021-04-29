WAGNER TAILS: Arrow & Haley and Kylie

TREMPEALEAU & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two playful pups who can best be described as too cute are both available for adoption.

The 12-week-old sisters just arrived at the Trempealeau County Humane Society from Texas. Arrow is in the red collar. She’s a little more timid, and will drop anything to cuddle. Haley is in the blue collar, and she is not shy at all.

They do not need to be adopted together, but each should do well in a home with another dog and with children. These gals love to play, and they’re tails are always wagging.

Arrow and Haley are just awaiting their next adventure. Let’s not make them wait much longer. Click HERE for the adoption application.

---

A cat who loves having her ears and cheeks scratched is available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. Kylie is a two-year-old brown tabby.

DCHS staff members have fondly nicknamed her Princess Kylie. She would prefer to be your one and only pet so she can give you all of her attention and get all of yours.

While she likes to cuddle, she also has a playful and a curious side. She might come across as shy at first, but once you show her attention, she quickly comes out of her shell.

Princess Kylie hopes you can provide her with the PURRRfect kingdom. Click HERE for the adoption application.

