Building tiny houses using salvaged materials

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley business aims to keep unwanted material out of the landfill, using what is left over from demolished buildings to create one of a kind tiny houses.

Co-owners Graham Barnes, a businessman, and Chad Dalhoe, a career construction worker, started No Boundaries Tiny Homes to combine their respective talents to create unique items, while keeping sustainability in mind.

Barnes and Dalhoe travel to demolition sites and salvage material that would otherwise go to a landfill. The business model guarantees no two tiny houses will be the same.

“They are obviously custom because they are made with reclaimed material and people get to be part of it from the design process, to picking out what goes on for coverage inside and out to pretty much everything about it,” Dalhoe said.

The two are finishing up work on their first tiny house which includes siding from a corn crib and flooring from the gymnasium of the recently demolished St. Patrick’s Catholic School. Once complete, it will head to California to be used as an Airbnb.

“What is unique about the salvaged material is everything comes with a story and we want to keep those stories alive and build new ones,” Barnes said.

In addition to tiny homes, they are also looking to repurpose materials to build anything from deer stands to tree houses and ice shacks.

“As long as it is off the wall and it is small enough to be built in here that is what we want to do, there is not a limit to what we can do here, it is going to be reclaimed stuff and fun,” Dalhoe said. That is the idea behind the name, “No Boundaries”.

The co-owners are planning to eventually start their own wrecking company to have more control when it comes to salvaging material before a building is demolished.

If they collect material that cannot be used for their own projects, it gets donated to other groups like Habitat for Humanity.

