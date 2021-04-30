CDC: Fully vaccinated adults 65+ are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVD-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been found to protect adults ages 65 and older from coronavirus-related hospitalizations, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC stated fully vaccinated adults in this age group are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those without it.

Health officials also found that those who are in this age group and are partially vaccinated were 64% less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said these findings are promising for communities and hospitals.

“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and these real-world findings confirm the benefits seen in clinical trials, preventing hospitalizations among those most vulnerable,” said Dr. Walensky.

People are considered partially vaccinated two weeks after their first dose of the vaccine and fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose, the agency explained.

The CDC examined hospitalizations in two hospital networks covering 24 hospitals in 14 states for this study. Among the 417 participants, 187 were case-patients and 230 were controls.

