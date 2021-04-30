Advertisement

Chippewa Valley hospitals earn “A” grade for patient safety

Hospital grades for patient safety
Hospital grades for patient safety(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All four Chippewa Valley hospitals are making the grade when it comes to keeping patients safe.

Leapfrog, a national hospital safety rating organization, released its grades on more than 2,700 hospitals.

The four primary hospitals for the Chippewa Valley - Marshfield Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Health System, and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals - all receive “A” grades. The ranking comes from 27 measures of patient safety.

“In the Chippewa Valley, there’s a number of good facilities and we’re lucky as citizens of Chippewa Valley to have quality healthcare at a number of places. I think what this says to us is at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire is delivering that safe care at a very high level, which people in the Chippewa Valley have come to expect,” said Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire Chief Administrative Officer Bill Priest.

HSHS issued a statement on its “A” grades for Sacred Heart and St. Joe’s saying, “The colleagues at both hospitals work hard to prevent infections, double-check medications and keep patients free from harm.”

