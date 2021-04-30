City of La Crosse celebrates Arbor Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse City Park is welcoming a new tree thanks to the efforts of elementary school students.

The 32nd annual Arbor Day Celebration took place Friday morning at Badger Hickey Park.

Students from First Lutheran Elementary School helped the City’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department install the tree in the park.

City Arborist Dan Stefferud spoke about Arbor Day’s significance and why it’s important to teach the next generation about planting trees.

“I know some of the kids thought it was kind of a long process, but it’s just to show them the proper way to do it so if they go home and they can help their parents plant a tree and show them how to do it right, it helps out everyone,” Stefferud said.

Stefferud says the City is finishing up with replacing all of the trees damaged by the emerald ash borer, as about 4,300 trees had to be taken down.

The spring tree planting season will also be starting up soon, with Stefferud saying the City plants roughly 250 trees every year.

