Advertisement

City of La Crosse celebrates Arbor Day

La Crosse celebrates Arbor Day
La Crosse celebrates Arbor Day(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse City Park is welcoming a new tree thanks to the efforts of elementary school students.

The 32nd annual Arbor Day Celebration took place Friday morning at Badger Hickey Park.

Students from First Lutheran Elementary School helped the City’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department install the tree in the park.

City Arborist Dan Stefferud spoke about Arbor Day’s significance and why it’s important to teach the next generation about planting trees.

“I know some of the kids thought it was kind of a long process, but it’s just to show them the proper way to do it so if they go home and they can help their parents plant a tree and show them how to do it right, it helps out everyone,” Stefferud said.

Stefferud says the City is finishing up with replacing all of the trees damaged by the emerald ash borer, as about 4,300 trees had to be taken down.

The spring tree planting season will also be starting up soon, with Stefferud saying the City plants roughly 250 trees every year.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program sends more checks
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Diana Xiong has been sentenced to 90 months in prison.
Eau Claire woman sentenced for distributing meth in Menomonie

Latest News

Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer
Health experts share tips to prevent skin cancer
2.5 million Wisconsinites have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
One-third of Wisconsin residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
The Capitol will be opened for limited hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and only weekdays.
Wisconsin state Capitol to reopen after 13-month closure
Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
State parks system loosening capacity restrictions, reopening facilities