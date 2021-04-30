Advertisement

Evers has majority of UW Board of Regents appointees

Bascom Hall, Bascom Hill and the central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in...
Bascom Hall, Bascom Hill and the central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in an aerial view during autumn on Oct. 12, 2013. Clockwise from the left, major campus facilities include South Hall, Birge Hall, Van Vleck Hall, Van Hise Hall, Carillon Tower and North Hall. In the background at right is Lake Mendota. The photograph was made from a helicopter looking west. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the CEO of Prevea Health to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, giving him a majority of the appointees on the 18-member board.

Evers, a Democrat, has now appointed nine of the board’s members compared with seven by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The other two board members are the state superintendent of schools and the Wisconsin Technical College System Board President.

In addition to Dr. Ashok Rai of Prevea Health, Gov. Evers re-appointed Regent John W. Miller, and also appointed Breanna Tucker as one of two UW System students on the Board of Regents.

The shift in political makeup of the board comes as it prepares to hire a new president for the UW System. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim UW president since July.

