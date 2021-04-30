Health experts share tips to prevent skin cancer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts are looking to raise awareness about America’s most common cancer.

Over five million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year, with most of them coming from exposure to radiation from the sun.

Skin cancer is not just the nation’s most common cancer but also its most preventable one, leading the month of May to be deemed Skin Cancer Awareness month.

The month-long campaign highlights the many ways that people can avoid developing skin cancer.

“We want people wearing a minimum of SPF 30, ideally on a daily basis, reapplying every couple hours or after you’ve been in the water,” said Dr. April Farrell, a dermatologist with Gundersen Health System. “[Also] wearing wide-rimmed hats, sun protective clothing, seeking the shade, avoiding peak hours of sunlight and avoiding tanning beds.”

Dr. Farrell says there are more skin cancers in the U.S. than all other cancers put together, but it is very treatable if caught early.

Anyone with concerns about painful pimples or pink bumps on their skin is encouraged to get examined by a dermatologist as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.