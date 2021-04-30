KU names new head football coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has named their next head football coach.

The Jayhawks announced Friday they have hired Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold to take the helm of the program. The two sides agreed to a six-year contract.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Coach Leipold, Kelly, Lindsey and Landon to the Jayhawk Family,” KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “He is a man of integrity, a developer of young men, a program builder and a winner. His track record of sustained excellence is exactly what we were looking for in our next leader, and is what the University of Kansas and our fans deserve.”

Leipold arrives in Lawrence after a six-year stint in Buffalo. The two-time Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year led the Bulls to at least six wins each of the past four seasons, including three consecutive bowl appearances.

Prior to Buffalo, he served as head coach for his alma mater Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007-2014, capturing six NCAA Division III national championships with a record of 109-6.

“I am very thankful to Chancellor Girod and Travis Goff for providing me this opportunity to lead the Kansas Football program,” Leipold said. “It is an exciting and humbling opportunity, and this is a day I will never forget. We are going to build this program through developing players, discipline and determination. The philosophies engrained in our programs along the way will be key as we turn this around.”

Leipold replaces Les Miles, who spent three seasons at KU. The Jayhawks split ways with Miles days after sexual harassment allegations surfaced from his time at LSU.

KU finished the 2020 season 0-9.

“This is a program that has a lot of young talent on the roster and has the infrastructure in place to succeed,” Leipold said. “The best days for this program are ahead, and my family and I are ecstatic to be a part of it. I am ready to get to work and give everything I have to the Jayhawks. Rock Chalk Jayhawk!”

