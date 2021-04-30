Local archive project saving stories from the pandemic for next generation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few local groups are working together to archive the present for the future.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, UW-Eau Claire archivist Greg Kocken was digitizing records from the 1918 flu pandemic in Eau Claire.

In the process he noticed something was missing.

“Those records were amazing, but they were very one-sided,” Kocken said. “They were the records of the local board of health, and so they were very official, and they didn’t include a lot of that very personal side of what people were going through during the pandemic.”

That sparked an idea: to collect personal stories from this pandemic.

Jodi Kiffmeyer, an archivist with the Chippewa Valley Museum was starting a similar project.

“When, you know, when we started talking shutdown, immediately my mind went to this is the World War II of my generation,” Kiffmeyer said. “This is-- everyone is going to have to change their lifestyle in order for us to beat this, and so I was already thinking in that direction like okay, we are making history right now.”

Their groups teamed up to create the Western Wisconsin COVID-19 Archive Project.

It’s a collection you won’t find in the university’s archive at the McIntyre library.

To see it, you’ll have to go online.

The website is filled with pictures, artwork and oral histories.

“We want all kinds of voices,” Kiffmeyer said. “I mean even, one thing that’s missing from our archive is that we don’t have much from people who disagreed with the lockdown and disagreed with the predominant thinking about COVID, and that’s something we need to preserve for the future as well.”

The project hopes to save all parts of the pandemic for the next generation.

If you have something to add to the collection, the project is still taking submissions and will continue to collect for the foreseeable future.

