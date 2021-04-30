Advertisement

Local archive project saving stories from the pandemic for next generation

By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few local groups are working together to archive the present for the future.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, UW-Eau Claire archivist Greg Kocken was digitizing records from the 1918 flu pandemic in Eau Claire.

In the process he noticed something was missing.

“Those records were amazing, but they were very one-sided,” Kocken said. “They were the records of the local board of health, and so they were very official, and they didn’t include a lot of that very personal side of what people were going through during the pandemic.”

That sparked an idea: to collect personal stories from this pandemic.

Jodi Kiffmeyer, an archivist with the Chippewa Valley Museum was starting a similar project.

“When, you know, when we started talking shutdown, immediately my mind went to this is the World War II of my generation,” Kiffmeyer said. “This is-- everyone is going to have to change their lifestyle in order for us to beat this, and so I was already thinking in that direction like okay, we are making history right now.”

Their groups teamed up to create the Western Wisconsin COVID-19 Archive Project.

It’s a collection you won’t find in the university’s archive at the McIntyre library.

To see it, you’ll have to go online.

The website is filled with pictures, artwork and oral histories.

“We want all kinds of voices,” Kiffmeyer said. “I mean even, one thing that’s missing from our archive is that we don’t have much from people who disagreed with the lockdown and disagreed with the predominant thinking about COVID, and that’s something we need to preserve for the future as well.”

The project hopes to save all parts of the pandemic for the next generation.

If you have something to add to the collection, the project is still taking submissions and will continue to collect for the foreseeable future.

To add to the collection, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program sends more checks
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Diana Xiong has been sentenced to 90 months in prison.
Eau Claire woman sentenced for distributing meth in Menomonie

Latest News

Driving Safely in Construction Zones
Driving Safely in Construction Zones
Local Project Saves Stories from COVID-19 Pandemic
Local Project Saves Stories from COVID-19 Pandemic
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, despite decreased travel last year due...
Driving safety in work zones
Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer
Health experts share tips to prevent skin cancer