MN Governor calls for immediate action on police reform

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is urging the state Senate to take immediate action on police reform. He’s calling on lawmakers to pass a package of bills.

Governor Walz said systemic change is going to take work, a lot of people letting down their guard and having conversations of working together.

Walz is advocating better ways of handling minor traffic stops, such as the one in Brooklyn Center that led to the death of Daunte Wright.

“There are better ways than arresting and imprisoning people. There are more effective ways that we can get the outcomes that we want and that’s what this group is working on and that’s what we’re advocating for,” Walz said.

Last week, the House passed a bill that would ban traffic stops for expired tags or window tint, restrict no-knock warrants and expand the power of Minnesota’s police oversight board. Part of the measure was inspired by the police shooting of Daunte Wright, who was apparently pulled over for expired tags.

Wright’s death led to weeks of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

This legislative session, the Minnesota House has advanced a package of changes to police departments and criminal justice system. These changes, supported by Governor Walz, include:

Reforming the use of no-knock warrants;

Prohibiting traffic enforcement stops in certain circumstances of minor violations;

Strengthening civilian oversight of police departments;

Creating a more robust POST Board to regulate and train professional peace officers;

Working toward ending police-only responses to mental health crisis calls; and

Investing in community healing and support families of those impacted by deadly force encounters with police.

Walz says he wants Minnesota to come out of a year of upheaval as a beacon for other states hoping to make law enforcement more effective.

