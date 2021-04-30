One-third of Wisconsin residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Over one-third of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series as of Friday, the state’s top health agency reports.

New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services also show 2.5 million Wisconsinites have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

The DHS reports the number of Wisconsinites finishing their vaccine regimen jumped from 33.1% Thursday to 33.8% on Friday, which is 1,965,655 people. It was a one-day increase of 35,742 people.

Today, it was announced that 100 million Americans have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update, and a note. Moving forward, we will be posting our 2 p.m. data snapshot on weekdays – Monday-Friday – only. And while you won’t see this blue box on weekends, you can always get #Wisconsin summary data on the #DHSWI website: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/soX274m9UY — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 30, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

The state reports a total 2,508,944 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 43.1% of the population.

Vaccinators have given a total 4,416,834 shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Wisconsin residents and people from out of state, such as people who work in our state.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 4,248,455 (from 0427) ADMINISTERED: 4,416,834

PFIZER: 2,358,525 MODERNA: 1,888,970 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 169,149

FIRST DOSE: 2,508,944 (43.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,965,655 (33.8%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 47,357 (45.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 38,932 (37.2%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 26,105 (40.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 22,147 (34.3%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 58,242 (49.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 46,696 (39.6%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,586 (34.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,318 (27.2%)

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen nearly half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS confirmed 789 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state nears 600,000 total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average has inched up slightly, hitting 622 cases. Counting all tests, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate plateaued this week at 3.2% of all tests coming back positive.

Eight more deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,823. Wisconsin is averaging 12 deaths per day over the past 7 days. Since the pandemic began, 1.14% of all coronavirus cases in the state were fatal.

Two deaths were added to the totals in Polk and Wood counties, and one death each was added in Lincoln, Milwaukee, Washington and Waupaca counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 were below average for the first time in four days. The DHS reports 52 patients were admitted in the past 24-hour period compared to a 7-day average of 63 patients per day.

New figures on Friday from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 338 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That’s up 9 from Thursday after taking discharges and deaths into account. Of these, 95 are in intensive care, which is 2 more than Thursday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 251 intensive care beds (17.1% of all ICU beds) are open across the state, and a total 1,781 of all beds (15.9%); ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

The DHS has discovered 1,159 COVID-19 variants of the 10,959 samples tested so far, according to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard. This is 229 more cases than was reported last week. There were 363 specimen tested in the past week, meaning 63% of COVID-19 cases tested were variants.

Variant B.1.1.7, which was first found circulating in the United Kingdom, had the most new cases of the four variants of concern with 189 new cases. There were 30 new cases reported of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, the strains first found in California, as well as 10 new cases of variant P.1, the strain first found in travelers from Brazil.

There were no new cases of variant B.1.351, the strain originally found circulating in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 598,147 (+789) DEATHS: 6,823 (+8)

HOSPITALIZED: 29,307 (+52) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.2%

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,465 (+6)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,312 (+8)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,680 (+10)

DUNN CO.: 4,608 (+3)

