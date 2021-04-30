Advertisement

Packers take Georgia CB Eric Stokes with 29th overall pick

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27)...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception for a touchdown against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Daniel Jeremiah noted that Georgia teammates Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes plus Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. as cornerbacks who could still be available early in the second round. The Packers could use some cornerback help and also would like to boost their depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -The Green Bay Packers have boosted their secondary by using a first-round draft pick on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. He is a potential long-term complement for Pro Bowl cornerback and 2018 first-round draft pick Jaire Alexander. Green Bay has nine more picks left in the draft. The Packers have the No. 62 and No. 92 overall selections on Friday. They have two picks each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds plus one more in the seventh round.

4/29/2021 11:00:29 PM (GMT -5:00)

