Police arrest Minnesota bar owner who defied virus orders

MINNEAPOLIS - A business owner in southern Minnesota who missed a court date as she faces criminal charges for defying pandemic-related restrictions has been arrested in Iowa.

Lisa Hanson, who owns a wine and coffee bar in Albert Lea, was arrested by police in Clear Lake, Iowa near a rental property where she had been staying, the Star Tribune reports.

She was later released after posting $2,000 for bail.

Hanson faces nine criminal misdemeanor charges for flouting Gov. Tim Walz’s orders in December and January for restaurants and bars to close to prevent COVID-19 infections. She failed to appear at a bail hearing on March 10.

