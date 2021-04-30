Advertisement

Police arrest Minnesota bar owner who defied virus orders

An Albert Lea business owner is facing a fine for allegedly threatening to violate Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS - A business owner in southern Minnesota who missed a court date as she faces criminal charges for defying pandemic-related restrictions has been arrested in Iowa.

Lisa Hanson, who owns a wine and coffee bar in Albert Lea, was arrested by police in Clear Lake, Iowa near a rental property where she had been staying, the Star Tribune reports.

She was later released after posting $2,000 for bail.

Hanson faces nine criminal misdemeanor charges for flouting Gov. Tim Walz’s orders in December and January for restaurants and bars to close to prevent COVID-19 infections. She failed to appear at a bail hearing on March 10.

