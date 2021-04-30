Advertisement

Restaurants, bars can now apply for assistance from $28.6 billion program

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Restaurants, bars, and similar businesses can now sign up for a share of the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Program.

Registration for the program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan, begins Friday through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Formal applications for funding will begin on Monday.

The federal bar and restaurant program is designed to help businesses deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns over the past year. They can apply for up to $10 million to recoup lost revenue or added expenses directly resulting from COVID-19.

Food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, taverns brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, breweries, wineries, distilleries and bakeries also are eligible.

The program will prioritize applications from businesses owned by women, veterans and socially disadvantaged people for the first three weeks. Applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis for three weeks after that or until the money runs out.

Click here for registration and application information.

