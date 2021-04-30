Two more kittens found shot, killed in Dunn Co.; 17 total cats dead

TOWN OF SPRING BROOK, Wis. (WEAU) - Two more kittens were found shot and killed in rural Dunn County Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook video post by Jamie Wagner, the kennel manager at the Dunn Co. Humane Society, the bodies of two kittens were recovered, as well as six live cats, on Thursday evening. At least two other live cats escaped capture.

The abandoned cats were found about one mile from where 15 cats and kittens were found shot and killed Tuesday night near the Dunnville bottoms in the town of Spring Brook. 18 live cats, including one with a gunshot wound, were recovered Tuesday night, abandoned near a mound of cat food by the side of the road.

Wagner, who said the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office contacted her with a tip about the cats, describes the situation as ‘similar’ to Tuesday night’s incident.

In the video post, Wagner asked the public for help in identifying any other similar situations.

“If you do notice any cat food on the side of the road, any cats that seem to be in distress, please call us or the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office right away.”

According to Wagner, it was that scenario that led to finding the additional abandoned cats Thursday night.

“Thankfully, someone did exactly that tonight. She was out walking her dog and noticed these cats, and called,” Wagner said.

“Thanks to her, we’ve got six cats that I’ve just tucked in here at the shelter, and unfortunately, had to recover two kitten bodies as well,” Wagner said.

Wagner said Tuesday that she was not prepared for what she had found. She said Thursday night that she can’t imagine why anyone would do something like this.

“There’s no valid reason to do this to living creatures,” Wagner said.

With Thursday night’s find, 17 total cats and kittens have been found killed between the two locations, with an additional 24 cats and kittens recovered alive. At least two more cats evaded capture Thursday night.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the investigation. Anyone with information should call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 or submit an anonymous tip.

