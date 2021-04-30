USA Curling headquarters to leave Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Curling Association (USA Curling) announced Friday its official move from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan, Minnesota.

“The move to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area opens the door for exciting new opportunities and increased exposure as interest continues to grow in the sport of curling,” said Chief Executive Officer of USA Curling Jeff Plush. “Our headquarters will also now be uniquely positioned next to USA Curling’s Official Sports Medicine Provider Twin Cities Orthopedics on the Viking Lakes campus, giving us the capacity to further support our athletes.”

Housed in the Innovation Center located at the center of the Viking Lakes campus, USA Curling’s new headquarters will be adjacent to the Minnesota Vikings headquarters and training facility Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. This strategic relocation offers synergies among all campus partners and stakeholders, including Training Haus, the home workout facility for many USA National Team curling athletes.

“We are thrilled to welcome USA Curling as a founding tenant at Viking Lakes and we are eager to support the organization’s relocation to Minnesota,” said MV Ventures Owner/Partner Mark Wilf. “This move will help strengthen USA Curling’s mission to build awareness for their sport, and it supports our vision at Viking Lakes to establish a sports, health- and wellness-centric community for generations to come.”

The goal of USA Curling is to grow the sport of curling in the United States and participate in competitions both domestic and abroad, particularly as representatives of World Olympics, World Tour Events and National Bonspiels. The move promotes elevated participation in corporate, membership and corporate league play, and allows for large-scale professionally hosted local, national and international events, including Olympic qualifiers.

The United States competes in the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship, beginning today at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park, in Calgary, Canada, at 10 a.m. (CT). The competition runs through May 9 with the six highest-ranking National Olympic Committees earning spots in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 women’s team curling competition.

The United States National Olympic Committee qualified for the men’s curling session of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 with a win by the U.S. against the Netherlands in the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship on April 9. The United States also took gold in the World Wheelchair-B Championship in April to secure a spot in the World Wheelchair Curling Championship taking place in Beijing later this year.

