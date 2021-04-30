Advertisement

‘We did it!’: Minnesota exults at Census win at NY’s expense

Minnesota residents voluntarily returned their census forms at the highest rate in the nation....
By Associated Press, Mohamed Ibrahim and Steve Karnowski
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesotans spent 18 months worrying over whether the 2020 Census would finally cost them a precious seat in Congress, expecting to lose one to faster-growing competitors in the South and West even if they found and counted every last soul in the state.

Turns out they could have spared the concern.

In Minnesota - a state that’s long seen itself as above average - residents voluntarily returned their census forms at the highest rate in the nation. Their dedication likely saved the day, and many took to social media to exult.

As one wrote: “Never try and defeat Minnesota in a paperwork contest.”

