Wisconsin state Capitol to reopen after 13-month closure

The Capitol will be opened for limited hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and only weekdays.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin state Capitol, closed to the public since late March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced the reopening on Friday.

The Capitol will be opened for limited hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and only weekdays. Before the pandemic the building stayed open until 6 p.m. during the week and was also open on weekends.

There will be no public tours of the Capitol, but the tour desk will be staffed for visitors to get information. Only one entrance to the building will be open to the public.

