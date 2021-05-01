Advertisement

2.5 million Wisconsinites have at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 675 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 598,822. 3,956 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,990.

Seventy-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,382.

The state reported 18 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,841.

Vaccinations

Forty-three percent (2,521,038) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,992,959 or 34% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,351,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		% of CountyCompleted the COVID-19
vaccination series		% of County
Barron5,727 (+14)82 (+1)17,34638.3%14,61332.3%
Buffalo1,351 (+2)75,66943.5%4,93437.9%
Chippewa7,325 (+13)9426,19240.5%22,29534.5%
Clark3,233 (+5)588,47424.4%6,70719.3%
Dunn4,611 (+3)3215,65534.5%12,58127.7%
Eau Claire11,46510847,52845.4%39,37537.6%
Jackson2,619 (+1)267,28135.3%6,21530.1%
La Crosse12,702 (+22)8158,44049.5%47,68940.4%
Monroe4,498 (+5)3715,52033.6%13,04528.2%
Pepin85072,81838.7%2,46333.8%
Rusk1,293173,91827.6%3,27923.1%
Trempealeau3,527 (-1)4113,58245.8%11,48238.7%
Vernon1,911 (+1)3912,40140.2%10,52234.1%

