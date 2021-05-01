2.5 million Wisconsinites have at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 675 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 598,822. 3,956 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,990.

Seventy-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,382.

The state reported 18 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,841.

Vaccinations

Forty-three percent (2,521,038) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,992,959 or 34% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,351,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,727 (+14) 82 (+1) 17,346 38.3% 14,613 32.3% Buffalo 1,351 (+2) 7 5,669 43.5% 4,934 37.9% Chippewa 7,325 (+13) 94 26,192 40.5% 22,295 34.5% Clark 3,233 (+5) 58 8,474 24.4% 6,707 19.3% Dunn 4,611 (+3) 32 15,655 34.5% 12,581 27.7% Eau Claire 11,465 108 47,528 45.4% 39,375 37.6% Jackson 2,619 (+1) 26 7,281 35.3% 6,215 30.1% La Crosse 12,702 (+22) 81 58,440 49.5% 47,689 40.4% Monroe 4,498 (+5) 37 15,520 33.6% 13,045 28.2% Pepin 850 7 2,818 38.7% 2,463 33.8% Rusk 1,293 17 3,918 27.6% 3,279 23.1% Trempealeau 3,527 (-1) 41 13,582 45.8% 11,482 38.7% Vernon 1,911 (+1) 39 12,401 40.2% 10,522 34.1%

