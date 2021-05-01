Advertisement

Community starts fundraiser to get dedicated Madison volunteer a new car

By Erin Sullivan
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman spends hours every day in the streets of her neighborhood, getting food into the hands of those who need it most. Now her community is returning the favor with an outstanding gesture.

Debra Childress overcame homelessness several years ago. “I was in a homeless situation years ago, so I know what it’s like to be homeless, living in the street, you don’t know where your next meal is coming from. You don’t know how you’re going to make it through the day,” told Childress.

Now she volunteers her time at several organizations, including hosting a weekly pop-up pantry in her own neighborhood of nearly 30 years, Allied Drive. She calls her ministry Fruits of The Spirit.

“I’m just really giving back what was given to me,” said Childress.

She even makes home-deliveries, but recently her trusty old car gave out. “That was my baby. It was big, it was spacious and I could a lot of stuff in that car.”

She spent an entire stimulus check on a used car, but soon ran into more problems again. “It wasn’t a week after they had to come tow it away cause it’s basically got the same problems that my other car had,” explained Childress.

Her friend at Healthy Food For All Of Dane County, Joe Mingle, came up with the idea to start a GoFundMe to get Debra a new van for her food transports and other volunteer work.

“She’s been relentless and unstoppable, even in the coldest part of the winter she would host a pop-up pantry like this. Now we’re just trying to show her the love and get her resources so that she can expand and do more,” said Mingle.

“I just want to be able to maintain and keep doing what I’m doing for my community,” said Childress.

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe had reached more than $22,600 of their $30,000. Debra is blown away by the generosity of all the donors.

“I’m going to tell you the truth, I cry almost every day. I’ve never experienced this before, never. My heart is like overjoyed. I get teary even when I talk about it,” told Childress.

Debra hopes to expand her ministry to reach even more neighborhoods, once she gets her new set of wheels.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program sends more checks
Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before...
Show of support for elementary school principal ahead of brain surgery for Parkinson’s Disease
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers GM: ‘We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers’
No Boundaries Tiny Homes
Building tiny houses using salvaged materials

Latest News

Enbridge's logo
Enbridge faces fines for slow reporting of Wisconsin leak
The music program at CFAUSD is among the top 5% in the nation.
Local school district earns national recognition for music education program
Coronavirus
2.5 million Wisconsinites have at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose
Mark Meunier is walking 26.2 miles around the Green Bay area as a fundraising effort for HOOAH...
Veteran walks 26.2 miles around Green Bay-area to help and inspire struggling vets
The Wisconsin DNR along with the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for several...
DNR suspends all its burning permits, issues Red Flag Warning