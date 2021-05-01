Deputies conduct 40 traffic stops, arrest 3

TREMPEALEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) -On April 23, the K-9 teams of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department helped out with a drug interdiction detail in Galesville and the Township of Gale.

Deputies completed 40 traffic stops using the K-9 teams when necessary. As part of the detail, these teams found various amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

During one traffic stop, K-9 Luke found methamphetamine and meth paraphernalia. As a result of the search, Kayla Rach of La Crosse has been booked into the Trempealeau County Jail on several drug charges along with a probation hold.

At another traffic stop, K-9 Luke found marijuana. Deputies determined that the car’s driver, Nicholas Zumberge of Colombia Heights, MN, was under the influence of a restricted controlled substance at the time of the stop. Zumberge has been booked into the Trempealeau County Jail for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Later in the evening, K-9 Luke alerted to a large amount of methamphetamine during another traffic stop. Deputies said the driver gave them a false name. They were able to identify the man as David Hovis of Minneapolis. Hovis was booked into the Trempealeau County Jail on drug charges and for an outstanding arrest warrant. Deputies said Hovis is wanted in Anoka, MN for armed robbery.

