DNR suspends all its burning permits, issues Red Flag Warning

The Wisconsin DNR along with the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties due to extreme fire danger on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to avoid burning anything Saturday as the whole state has at least a HIGH fire danger.

The DNR said debris burning is the lead cause of wildfires in the state. They add that other activities and items like campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, trailer chains, off-road vehicles or other small engines also have the potential to throw a spark which could ignite a fire that can spread quickly.

All burning permits issued by the DNR are suspended.

Many counties in the state are under a Red Flag Warning because of the extreme fire danger. That type of warning means an area is experiencing weather conditions like strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity which are ideal for wildfires.

Those counties under the Red Flag Warning are Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Rock, Sauk, St. Croix, Vernon, Walworth, Waupaca and Wood counties.

All other counties in Wisconsin have a High or Very High fire danger:

VERY HIGH: Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Brown, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Racine, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara and Winnebago counties.

Report fires early by calling 911 immediately. Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions online here.

