Advertisement

Enbridge faces fines for slow reporting of Wisconsin leak

Enbridge's logo
Enbridge's logo(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Enbridge Energy faces millions of dollars in fines after environmental regulators said the Canadian company failed to promptly report a 2019 leak from a pipeline near Fort Atkinson in southeast Wisconsin.

More than 1,200 gallons of petroleum product leaked from the underground pipeline, contaminating soil and groundwater with toxic chemicals, according to reports the pipeline company filed with state and federal authorities.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the Department of Natural Resources this week notified the company that it violated two sections of state code by waiting more than 15 months to report the leak.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program sends more checks
Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before...
Show of support for elementary school principal ahead of brain surgery for Parkinson’s Disease
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers GM: ‘We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers’
No Boundaries Tiny Homes
Building tiny houses using salvaged materials

Latest News

The music program at CFAUSD is among the top 5% in the nation.
Local school district earns national recognition for music education program
Coronavirus
2.5 million Wisconsinites have at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose
Mark Meunier is walking 26.2 miles around the Green Bay area as a fundraising effort for HOOAH...
Veteran walks 26.2 miles around Green Bay-area to help and inspire struggling vets
The Wisconsin DNR along with the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for several...
DNR suspends all its burning permits, issues Red Flag Warning