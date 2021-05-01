Advertisement

Local school district earns national recognition for music education program

The music program at CFAUSD is among the top 5% in the nation.
By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A school district in the Chippewa Valley is receiving national recognition.

The Chippewa Falls School District was recently selected as a best community for music education by the Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

This award puts the district and community in the top 5% of districts nationwide.

The district is also one of only 22 districts and schools in Wisconsin to receive this designation.

To qualify for the award, a team of district music teachers answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation and more.

Fifteen teachers in elementary, middle and high school were recognized for their commitment to the school district.

