Packers select C Josh Myers in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - With the 62nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select center Josh Myers out of Ohio State University.

Myers is expected to take over for Corey Linsley who left in free agency to play with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Over seven games, Pro Football Focus charged Myers with two sacks, one hit and 11 total pressures. Myers was a two-year starter and two-time All-Big Ten pick.

The selection helps give the Packers the opportunity to keep Elgton Jenkins and Lucas Patrick at guard.

Myers is 6-foot-5-inches and 310 pounds.

