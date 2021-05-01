Packers trade up, take Clemson WR Amari Rodgers in the third round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers traded up from #92 to #85 in the draft and add to their receiving room by taking Clemson wide receiver Amari Rogers.

Rodgers played 52 games over four years at Clemson, and was part of their national championship winning team in the 2018-19 season. He saved his best season for last, totaling 77 catches, 1020 receiving yards, and 7 touchdown catches in 2020.

Rodgers is 5′10 and will likely be used out of the slot frequently, while also fitting many of the pre-snap motion concepts that Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur employs.

