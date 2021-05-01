Advertisement

Peralta strong on mound, Brewers down scuffling Dodgers 3-1

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Freddy Peralta pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered to lead the Milwaukee Brewers past the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Friday night. The Brewers have taken the first two games of the four-game series. The Dodgers lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games. Peralta (3-0) held the Dodgers without a hit until A.J. Pollock’s lead-off homer in the fifth. Peralta set down 16 of the last 17 batters he faced. Bradley Jr. belted a two-run homer with one out in the second off Dodgers starter Edwin Uceta, who was making his major league debut. It marked the 100th career home run for Bradley Jr.

