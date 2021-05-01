Local businesses see increase in online sales

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During this past year, shopping has transformed.

More people are going online to shop and businesses have had to adjust. Making goods available to those that can’t or don’t want to shop in-store made business that normally wouldn’t sell things online, rethink their approach.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports Americans spending between February 2020 and March 20201 is up 19%.

Down To Earth Garden Center has online shopping options for their apparel. Something you wouldn’t expect to browse online is their plant selections. Ben Polzine is in charge of retail operations and he’s believes adding plants to their online sales will provide more options even though many enjoy a more hands on approach when it comes to plants.

“While it’s not for everybody, it is at least an option for people that may not physically be able to come in,” Polzine said.

Even businesses who have a well established presence online had to think outside of the box to attract current and potential customers.

Becca Cooke owns Red’s Mercantile, a women’s boutique, thought of some new ideas to keep things interesting.

“We did different things like starting a subscription box service. We really looked at the way in which we were communicating with people online,” Cooke said.

Cooke said she noticed more locals shopping online at her store and offered a variety of ways for them to obtain the products they purchased.

“We saw a lot of our customers locally shopping online for the first time and choosing some of the options like free local pick up, some of the local delivery options we had in addition to shipping,” Cooke said.

Even though online shopping isn’t a new concept, local businesses are learning and seeing the benefits of having a selection of online options.

