Show of support for elementary school principal ahead of brain surgery for Parkinson’s Disease

Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before...
Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before he leaves to get brain surgery for Parkinson's Disease.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - When Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson shared his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis with his students, they wanted to do something special for him.

Principal Halverson is scheduled to receive deep brain stimulation surgery in the next few weeks.

To send him off to the procedure, first graders serenaded him, singing, “We appreciate you, we think you are great.” Students and staff then gathered over a livestream to watch a fellow staff member shave the beloved principal’s head.

Principal Halverson has served Arcadia Elementary School for about two decades, spending the last ten years in the principal role. Associate Principal Tony Hart says he is special.

“The kids love him and talk to him and he makes great connections and builds great relationships with children so when they had the opportunity, they wanted to be able to help him out,” Hart said.

In the last week, the school organized a Coins for Caring Fundraising Drive and t-shirt sale, raising more than $5,000 to be donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in Principal Halverson’s honor.

“To come up with this much money in support of Mr. Halverson is absolutely fantastic,” Hart said, grateful for the generosity shown by the students, staff and community.

After each classroom got the chance to wish Principal Halverson well-wishes over the live stream, he was sent off with his favorite song, “You’re the best” by Joe Esposito.

Learn more about Parkinson’s Disease and how to get involved at Parkinson.org.

