Suspect arrested with a little help from the community

Police car(AP)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is thanking the community after they helped police track down a suspect.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night police officers responded to reports of a person looking into vehicles in the Royal Buffet area.

They found the person around Wisconsin St. and A St. Officers discovered that they had active arrest warrants. The person then ran away from police.

Community members helped law enforcement officers track down the suspect again. Eventually they apprehended the person in the 500 block of Irvine St.

Officers found drugs on the suspect. They are being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

