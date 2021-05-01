Advertisement

Veteran walks 26.2 miles around Green Bay-area to help and inspire struggling vets

The funds raised for this event are going to Helping Out Our American Heroes, Inc.
Mark Meunier is walking 26.2 miles around the Green Bay area as a fundraising effort for HOOAH...
Mark Meunier is walking 26.2 miles around the Green Bay area as a fundraising effort for HOOAH and to inspire veterans to push through their battle-related injuries.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Mark Meunier was up at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday stretching in front of Resch Expo.

He did not think he’d ever make it to this point in his life, being able to walk the length of a marathon.

“We had two daughters we weren’t expecting. I thought, ‘well, I got to get off my couch and get moving,” Meunier said.

A 19 year military career that included stints in the U.S. Marines and Army National Guard has left him with multiple severe injuries, such as brain trauma, back pain, extreme Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In one 2005 incident in Iraq, an explosive ripped through his Humvee.

“It doesn’t hit you right away. You realize you got a lot of injuries and you can’t do stuff, but you still think you’re kind of Superman for a while. And then that slowly fades and you realize you’re a different person,” Meunier said.

Still, he laced up his sneakers walking 26.2 miles with his gym buddies.

Meunier credited Matt Gunville’s CrossFit gym for helping him wrestle back control of his life through exercise.

“Definitely, you feel a lot better about yourself...there’s a lot of things you can take from it,” Gunville, who owns CrossFit 920 in Green Bay, said. “You learn a lot about yourself. But then when you start accomplishing things you couldn’t do before, it definitely gets you a little bit more excited.”

The walk was used to raise funds for Helping Out Our American Heroes, or HOOAH Inc, which is a non-profit comprised of volunteers dedicated to service members. At the time this story published, Meunier’s event raised $1,655 for the group.

“Our biggest mission is to raise awareness and funds for PTSD and veteran’s suicide. Every year we do a 20 mile march, everything is marked around the number 20. We have 20 veterans that complete suicide daily,” Tammy Hardwick, president of the 4th HOOAH Wisconsin Chapter, said.

Meunier hopes his actions inspire other veterans that despite injuries, they can bounce back and live normal lives.

“Start walking slowly in the neighborhood. Start talking to people. Just move about. Don’t get stuck inside yourself, don’t get lost,” Meunier said.

The walk is expected to take 10 hours to complete. If you’re interested in helping Meunier with his cause, here’s a link to donate funds: https://hooahinc.org/event/mark-meunier-marathon/.

