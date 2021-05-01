Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Election results were properly finalized

The Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting
The Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission has determined that Gov. Tony Evers and the commission’s director acted properly when they finalized results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election in the state.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the commission made a pair of decisions rejecting complaints brought by a Republican commissioner who said the state’s vote totals were improperly certified.

At least one Republican on the evenly divided commission sided with the three Democrats in finding the election results were handled properly.

