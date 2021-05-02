1 dead, 1 injured in La Crosse Co. UTV crash

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV crash around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the Township of Bangor.

Officials said 90-year-old Dennis Wood was trying to turn off of County Road II and onto Schroder Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

Wood was ejected from the UTV. Deputies said he died at the scene.

Wood’s passenger, 45-year-old Brian Shaw, received minor injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.

Law enforcement believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

