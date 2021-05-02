Advertisement

2 million Wisconsinites have completed vaccine series DHS says Sunday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eleven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 405 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 599,227. 3,888 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,765.

Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,412.

The state removed two deaths from the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The total since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,839.

Vaccinations

Forty-three percent or 2,526,624 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 2,006,234 or 34.5% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,369,656 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		% of CountyCompleted the COVID-19
vaccination series		% of County
Barron5,731 (+4)8217,37038.4%14,63732.4%
Buffalo1,35175,67343.5%4,94838%
Chippewa7,3259426,22040.6%22,49234.8%
Clark3,236 (+3)588,49524.4%6,73619.4%
Dunn4,616 (+5)3215,67734.6%12,65727.9%
Eau Claire11,470 (+5)107 (-1)47,59945.5%39,98838.2%
Jackson2,620 (+1)267,28735.3%6,22630.2%
La Crosse12,711 (+9)8158,48949.6%48,11640.8%
Monroe4,512 (+14)3715,52933.6%13,05628.2%
Pepin85072,81938.7%2,46433.8%
Rusk1,294 (+1)173,92727.7%3,28623.2%
Trempealeau3,5274113,59145.8%11,51638.8%
Vernon1,9113912,40840.3%10,53634.2%

