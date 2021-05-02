2 million Wisconsinites have completed vaccine series DHS says Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eleven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 405 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 599,227. 3,888 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,765.

Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,412.

The state removed two deaths from the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The total since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,839.

Vaccinations

Forty-three percent or 2,526,624 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 2,006,234 or 34.5% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,369,656 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,731 (+4) 82 17,370 38.4% 14,637 32.4% Buffalo 1,351 7 5,673 43.5% 4,948 38% Chippewa 7,325 94 26,220 40.6% 22,492 34.8% Clark 3,236 (+3) 58 8,495 24.4% 6,736 19.4% Dunn 4,616 (+5) 32 15,677 34.6% 12,657 27.9% Eau Claire 11,470 (+5) 107 (-1) 47,599 45.5% 39,988 38.2% Jackson 2,620 (+1) 26 7,287 35.3% 6,226 30.2% La Crosse 12,711 (+9) 81 58,489 49.6% 48,116 40.8% Monroe 4,512 (+14) 37 15,529 33.6% 13,056 28.2% Pepin 850 7 2,819 38.7% 2,464 33.8% Rusk 1,294 (+1) 17 3,927 27.7% 3,286 23.2% Trempealeau 3,527 41 13,591 45.8% 11,516 38.8% Vernon 1,911 39 12,408 40.3% 10,536 34.2%

