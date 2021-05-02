Annual B.R.A.I.N. Conference returns May 4

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County B.R.A.I.N. Conference will return this year, set to take place Tuesday May 4.

B.R.A.I.N. stands for Brain, Research, Awareness, Integration, Network.

The B.R.A.I.N Team brings together area professionals to offer resources aimed at putting the mind, in the spotlight.

The annual conference usually held at Floridian Gardens will instead be streamed virtually this year through Eau Claire’s Perigon.

The event welcomes anybody who has an interest in supporting families, such as educators, child care, and health care workers.

Registered nurse and B.R.A.I.N Team member, Hannah Harter says this year’s theme: The Complexity of Relationships, focuses on resilience.

“In the morning and afternoon we’ll have sessions with a professional counselor who is going to help us walk through strategies to promote healthy relationships,” says Harter. “In the afternoon we’ll have a professor from CVTC who will help us explore ways that macroaggression affect the people that we work with both our colleagues and our clients.”

The conference fee is $25, to register through Eventbrite, click here.

AGENDA

8:30 Virtual Waiting Room Open

8:50 Opening Conference Address

9:00-11:00 Keynote-Nicole Milliren, M.S., LPC Unpacking the Work: Shifting Our Perspective & Practice Regarding Those Who Have Trauma Histories

11:00-11:15 B.R.A.I.N. Break

11:15-12:00 Lunch Break

12:00-2:00 Dr. Carmen Iannarelli Microaggressions, Oppression, and Impact

2:00-2:15 B.R.A.I.N. Break

2:15-2:45 Dr. John Wagner and Dr. Jennifer Eddy Regional Poverty Update

2:45-3:00 B.R.A.I.N. Break

3:00-4:30 Nicole Milliren, M.S., LPC

