Advertisement

Annual B.R.A.I.N. Conference returns May 4

The Eau Claire County B.R.A.I.N. Team presents the 2021 B.R.A.I.N. Conference May 4
B.R.A.I.N. Conference set for May 4.
B.R.A.I.N. Conference set for May 4.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County B.R.A.I.N. Conference will return this year, set to take place Tuesday May 4.

B.R.A.I.N. stands for Brain, Research, Awareness, Integration, Network.

The B.R.A.I.N Team brings together area professionals to offer resources aimed at putting the mind, in the spotlight.

The annual conference usually held at Floridian Gardens will instead be streamed virtually this year through Eau Claire’s Perigon.

The event welcomes anybody who has an interest in supporting families, such as educators, child care, and health care workers.

Registered nurse and B.R.A.I.N Team member, Hannah Harter says this year’s theme: The Complexity of Relationships, focuses on resilience.

“In the morning and afternoon we’ll have sessions with a professional counselor who is going to help us walk through strategies to promote healthy relationships,” says Harter. “In the afternoon we’ll have a professor from CVTC who will help us explore ways that macroaggression affect the people that we work with both our colleagues and our clients.”

The conference fee is $25, to register through Eventbrite, click here.

AGENDA

8:30 Virtual Waiting Room Open

8:50 Opening Conference Address

9:00-11:00 Keynote-Nicole Milliren, M.S., LPC Unpacking the Work: Shifting Our Perspective & Practice Regarding Those Who Have Trauma Histories

11:00-11:15 B.R.A.I.N. Break

11:15-12:00 Lunch Break

12:00-2:00 Dr. Carmen Iannarelli Microaggressions, Oppression, and Impact

2:00-2:15 B.R.A.I.N. Break

2:15-2:45 Dr. John Wagner and Dr. Jennifer Eddy Regional Poverty Update

2:45-3:00 B.R.A.I.N. Break

3:00-4:30 Nicole Milliren, M.S., LPC

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program sends more checks
Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before...
Show of support for elementary school principal ahead of brain surgery for Parkinson’s Disease
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
police lights
Deputies conduct 40 traffic stops, arrest 3

Latest News

This year, Wisconsin is expecting a big year for tourism.
National Travel and Tourism Week
Oneida Nation: Avoid main casino due to active shooter situation
The custom pants
UW-Stout class creates and donates clothing to a local non-profit
Enbridge's logo
Enbridge faces fines for slow reporting of Wisconsin leak