Advertisement

Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack

This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.(Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIMBLE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say a 39-year-old woman has been found dead in southwestern Colorado after an apparent bear attack.

The woman from Durango was believed to have gone walking with her dogs on Friday near Trimble.

The woman’s boyfriend returned home at about 8:30 p.m. Friday and found the dogs outside, but the woman was missing.

He started searching and found her body about an hour later and called 911.

A federal wildlife services dog team found a female black bear with two cubs nearby. They were euthanized.

The La Plata County Coroner plans an autopsy. The woman’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
police lights
Deputies conduct 40 traffic stops, arrest 3
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before...
Show of support for elementary school principal ahead of brain surgery for Parkinson’s Disease
Police car
Suspect arrested with a little help from the community

Latest News

A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iranian claim of prisoner deal; UK plays it down
Gypsy moth populations appear to be on the upswing in Lower Michigan. (photo courtesy of...
DATCP to spray for gypsy moths starting mid-May
WEAU earned top marks in election coverage, pandemic-related service to community, coverage of...
WEAU earns seven top broadcasting honors, 19 total awards from WBA