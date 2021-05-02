DATCP to spray for gypsy moths starting mid-May

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -If you live in one of fourteen Western Wisconsin counties, you may see or hear small, yellow planes flying overhead starting in mid-May.

These planes are part of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) efforts to slow the spread of an invasive species called the gypsy moth.

Gypsy moths are not native to Wisconsin, and are known for taking the leaves off trees and plants during its caterpillar stage. This can cause stress on trees and even lead to tree death.

To limit this damage, DATCP planes will be flying over Barron, Chippewa, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Grant, Green, Iowa, La Crosse, Lafayette, Rusk, Trempealeau, Vernon, and Washburn counties to spray a chemical called Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk).

DATCP said Btk is a chemical used in certified organic food production, and it is not toxic to people, bees, pets or other animals. They do recommend, however, that some people with severe allergies stay indoors when the aerial spraying is happening nearby.

Christopher Foelker, the DATCP Gypsy Moth Program Manager, said this spraying is the best way to deal with this type of insect.

“The aerial treatments the department will be conducting are the most efficient and effective method to delay the impacts associated with gypsy moth outbreaks,” Foelker said. “Where this insect is well-established, it has been a periodic public nuisance and damaging forestry pest.”

For those living in the counties selected for gypsy moth management, spraying may begin as early as 5 a.m. The start time depends on factors such as calm winds, high humidity and no precipitation. The planes will fly just above treetops over treatment sites and continue until finished or as long as the conditions remain right for spraying.

To see a map of the planned treatment areas, click HERE.

To receive email notifications about treatment plans, click HERE. To hear a recorded message detailing plans day-to-day, call 1-800-642-MOTH (6684).

