Advertisement

Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.

Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez died on Thursday. He was 31 and was serving a life sentence.

No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing. No foul play is suspected.

Hernandez killed his friend Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School.

After Hernandez’s arrest, it was discovered he had become fascinated with serial killers, studying them online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
police lights
Deputies conduct 40 traffic stops, arrest 3
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at Oneida Casino
Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before...
Show of support for elementary school principal ahead of brain surgery for Parkinson’s Disease
Police car
Suspect arrested with a little help from the community

Latest News

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iranian claim of prisoner deal; UK plays it down
Gypsy moth populations appear to be on the upswing in Lower Michigan. (photo courtesy of...
DATCP to spray for gypsy moths starting mid-May
WEAU earned top marks in election coverage, pandemic-related service to community, coverage of...
WEAU earns seven top broadcasting honors, 19 total awards from WBA
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police