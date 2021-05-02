EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -National Travel and Tourism Week kicks off tomorrow and Wisconsin is expecting a busy summer.

The State Department of Tourism is already seeing numbers for 2+ night vacations surpassing their record-setting tourism year in 2019.

A recent survey by the American Society of Travel Advisors indicates that 87% of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.

Wisconsin Department of Tourism Acting Secretary Anne Sayers says the ‘traveling twenties’ are officially here.

“We have 15,000 inland lakes 43,000 miles of rivers and streams we have two great lakes, nearly 50% of the state is covered forest so it’s just these endless opportunities to get outside,” says Sayers. “What we also are seeing is that people want to build out those itineraries they want to take in good local food and drink that kind of ‘farm to fork’ kind of takes that Wisconsin is so good at.”

This week long promotion follows news from the DNR announcing loosened restrictions and increased capacity in the states parks.

