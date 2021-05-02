Advertisement

WEAU earns seven top broadcasting honors, 19 total awards from WBA

A graphic noting that WEAU won top honors for social and digital media operation of the year at...
WEAU earned top marks in election coverage, pandemic-related service to community, coverage of civil discourse and social change, and multiple digital media categories.(WBA)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU 13 News received seven top honors, including Television Small Market 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year, at the 2020 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence Gala on Saturday evening.

WEAU earned top marks in Best Online Breaking News Coverage, Best Online Personality, Best Web Story, Best Election Coverage, Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community, and Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change. Awards were announced virtually by the WBA this year due to gathering limits in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stations were able to submit material for judging in 29 different categories. WEAU earned 18 finalist spots, picking up six first-place awards, eight second-place honors, and four third-place finishes. WEAU was a finalist in more than half of the award categories, coming in the top three in 15 different places. WEAU also had two finalist nods in three different places: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community, Best Web Story, and Best Online Personality.

The 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year is an award bestowed upon stations based on the results from the social and digital media categories.

WEAU News Director Janis Harper accepted the honor on behalf of the WEAU 13 News staff.

Gray TV stations in Madison and Wausau also picked up several honors, including two of the major awards given out by the WBA. WMTV (NBC15) in Madison earned 2020 News Operation of the Year honors for medium markets, while WSAW in Wausau was named the 2020 Station of the Year for small markets.

Here is a full list of the award-winning material earned by the WEAU 13 News team, which you can view by clicking on the awards below.

You can access the full television and radio winners list by clicking here.

TV-Small Market 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year

First Place: Best Election Coverage - 2020 Election Coverage

First Place: Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change - Protest Montage

First Place: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community - At Home With Amie

First Place: Best Online Breaking News Coverage - Eau Claire Protest

First Place: Best Web Story - The Crossroads of Love and Compassion

First Place: Best Online Personality - Tucker Antico

Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage - Superintendent Arrested

Second Place: Best Spot News - Cadott Tornado

Second Place: Best Weather Promotion - WEAU Lifestyle Weather

Second Place: Best Public Service Announcement - Together Chippewa Valley

Second Place: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community - School’s in Session

Second Place: Best Web Story - Superintendent Arrested

Second Place: Best Online Personality - Justus Cleveland

Second Place: Best Live On-Scene Reporting - Zach Prelutsky

Third Place: Best Feature - Anthony’s Story

Third Place: Best Significant Community Impact - Wagners Tails

Third Place: Best Image Promotion - Hello Wisconsin - Pandemic Greetings

Third Place: Best Topical Promotion - Hello Wisconsin 227

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
police lights
Deputies conduct 40 traffic stops, arrest 3
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at Oneida Casino
Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before...
Show of support for elementary school principal ahead of brain surgery for Parkinson’s Disease
Police car
Suspect arrested with a little help from the community

Latest News

While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo...
Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating
Momseveryday is now 'Morning Connection' on WEAU
Chippewa Falls football team thanks veterans at game
Thousands served at 21st annual Breakfast in the Valley