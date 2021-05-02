WEAU earns seven top broadcasting honors, 19 total awards from WBA

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU 13 News received seven top honors, including Television Small Market 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year, at the 2020 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence Gala on Saturday evening.

WEAU earned top marks in Best Online Breaking News Coverage, Best Online Personality, Best Web Story, Best Election Coverage, Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community, and Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change. Awards were announced virtually by the WBA this year due to gathering limits in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stations were able to submit material for judging in 29 different categories. WEAU earned 18 finalist spots, picking up six first-place awards, eight second-place honors, and four third-place finishes. WEAU was a finalist in more than half of the award categories, coming in the top three in 15 different places. WEAU also had two finalist nods in three different places: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community, Best Web Story, and Best Online Personality.

The 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year is an award bestowed upon stations based on the results from the social and digital media categories.

Our total haul from the @WIBroadcasters Awards:

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈

🥉🥉🥉🥉

🏆 Social/Digital Operation of the Year



(Plus 🥇🥉 in radio) pic.twitter.com/BT3kOpKNLF — WEAU 13 News (@WEAU13News) May 2, 2021

WEAU News Director Janis Harper accepted the honor on behalf of the WEAU 13 News staff.

Gray TV stations in Madison and Wausau also picked up several honors, including two of the major awards given out by the WBA. WMTV (NBC15) in Madison earned 2020 News Operation of the Year honors for medium markets, while WSAW in Wausau was named the 2020 Station of the Year for small markets.

Here is a full list of the award-winning material earned by the WEAU 13 News team, which you can view by clicking on the awards below.

You can access the full television and radio winners list by clicking here.

TV-Small Market 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year

MASSIVE shout out to @AnnemariePayson and @DWagnerNews. You guys are rock stars and @WEAU13News wouldn't have gotten this without your tireless effort. https://t.co/qoimDd5P0P — Jamie Rogers (@ItsJamieFools) May 2, 2021

First Place: Best Election Coverage - 2020 Election Coverage

First Place: Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change - Protest Montage

Great job to @Jesse_Horne @CarlaRogner and our entire newsroom for this award!!! https://t.co/MoOHJT8tuG — Bob Gallaher (@WEAUGallaher) May 2, 2021

First Place: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community - At Home With Amie

First Place: Best Online Breaking News Coverage - Eau Claire Protest

I’m finally allowing myself to enjoy two 1st place wins I received last night. It was a wonderful early birthday present. https://t.co/hPUZl0AxXe — Jesse Horne (@Jesse_Horne) May 2, 2021

First Place: Best Web Story - The Crossroads of Love and Compassion

First Place: Best Online Personality - Tucker Antico

Tucker Antico at WEAU in Eau Claire wins Best Online Personality in Small Market TV. https://t.co/XOuHDLUTGk @tuckerweather @WEAU13News #wbagala — WBA (@WIBroadcasters) May 2, 2021

Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage - Superintendent Arrested

Second Place: Best Spot News - Cadott Tornado

What an incredible night for the team at @WEAU13News!! https://t.co/YNTQRnklm6 — Janis (@Janis_C_Harper) May 2, 2021

Second Place: Best Weather Promotion - WEAU Lifestyle Weather

Second Place: Best Public Service Announcement - Together Chippewa Valley

Huge thanks to @WEAU13News Jeff Ralph for all his hard work in compilation of the @WIBroadcasters awards. 👏🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/0ZpeyxEH2w — Bob Gallaher (@WEAUGallaher) May 2, 2021

Second Place: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community - School’s in Session

Second Place: Best Web Story - Superintendent Arrested

Hoping the heat didn't melt @tuckerweather's @WIBroadcasters award for best online personality https://t.co/9Swkiq3VKv — WEAU 13 News (@WEAU13News) May 2, 2021

Second Place: Best Online Personality - Justus Cleveland

Second Place: Best Live On-Scene Reporting - Zach Prelutsky

Third Place: Best Feature - Anthony’s Story

Third Place: Best Significant Community Impact - Wagners Tails

Third Place: Best Image Promotion - Hello Wisconsin - Pandemic Greetings

Third Place: Best Topical Promotion - Hello Wisconsin 227

Round of applause for all of us tonight!!!



We did some damn-fine work!!! pic.twitter.com/Jpvm6WlXzG — Jesse Horne (@Jesse_Horne) May 2, 2021

Broadcasters celebrate the best work of 2020 at WBA Awards Gala. Congratulations everybody! Great job! https://t.co/X7j6FwPfN3 #wbagala #WeAreBroadcasters — WBA (@WIBroadcasters) May 2, 2021

