WEAU earns seven top broadcasting honors, 19 total awards from WBA
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU 13 News received seven top honors, including Television Small Market 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year, at the 2020 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence Gala on Saturday evening.
WEAU earned top marks in Best Online Breaking News Coverage, Best Online Personality, Best Web Story, Best Election Coverage, Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community, and Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change. Awards were announced virtually by the WBA this year due to gathering limits in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stations were able to submit material for judging in 29 different categories. WEAU earned 18 finalist spots, picking up six first-place awards, eight second-place honors, and four third-place finishes. WEAU was a finalist in more than half of the award categories, coming in the top three in 15 different places. WEAU also had two finalist nods in three different places: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community, Best Web Story, and Best Online Personality.
The 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year is an award bestowed upon stations based on the results from the social and digital media categories.
WEAU News Director Janis Harper accepted the honor on behalf of the WEAU 13 News staff.
Gray TV stations in Madison and Wausau also picked up several honors, including two of the major awards given out by the WBA. WMTV (NBC15) in Madison earned 2020 News Operation of the Year honors for medium markets, while WSAW in Wausau was named the 2020 Station of the Year for small markets.
Here is a full list of the award-winning material earned by the WEAU 13 News team, which you can view by clicking on the awards below.
TV-Small Market 2020 Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year
First Place: Best Election Coverage - 2020 Election Coverage
First Place: Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change - Protest Montage
First Place: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community - At Home With Amie
First Place: Best Online Breaking News Coverage - Eau Claire Protest
First Place: Best Web Story - The Crossroads of Love and Compassion
First Place: Best Online Personality - Tucker Antico
Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage - Superintendent Arrested
Second Place: Best Spot News - Cadott Tornado
Second Place: Best Weather Promotion - WEAU Lifestyle Weather
Second Place: Best Public Service Announcement - Together Chippewa Valley
Second Place: Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community - School’s in Session
Second Place: Best Web Story - Superintendent Arrested
Second Place: Best Online Personality - Justus Cleveland
Second Place: Best Live On-Scene Reporting - Zach Prelutsky
Third Place: Best Feature - Anthony’s Story
Third Place: Best Significant Community Impact - Wagners Tails
Third Place: Best Image Promotion - Hello Wisconsin - Pandemic Greetings
Third Place: Best Topical Promotion - Hello Wisconsin 227
